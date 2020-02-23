BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

