Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Has $928,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after buying an additional 505,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $390.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

