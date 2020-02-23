Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,983.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,967.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

