Brokerages Anticipate CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBIZ by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

