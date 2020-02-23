Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

