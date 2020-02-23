Brokerages Expect L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $189.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.