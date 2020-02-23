Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.