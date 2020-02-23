Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $4.91

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 142.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,738,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

