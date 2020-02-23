Brokerages Set Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hudson stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Hudson has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

