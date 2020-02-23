Brokerages Set Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target at $43.60

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VIE opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

