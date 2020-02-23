Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Buckle by 32.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Buckle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Buckle by 32.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Buckle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Buckle by 326.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 100,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

