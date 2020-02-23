California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,401 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 360,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $30.25 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

