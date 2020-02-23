California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,600 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

