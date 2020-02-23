California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,900 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,618.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.