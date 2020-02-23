California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,333 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of ScanSource worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ScanSource by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ScanSource by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.25 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

