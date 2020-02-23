California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 74,394 Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563,949 shares of company stock valued at $64,266,151 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

NYSE PHR opened at $34.13 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

