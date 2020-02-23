California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.47% of Jernigan Capital worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCAP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

