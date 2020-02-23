California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

