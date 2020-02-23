California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,700 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $693.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

