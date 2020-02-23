California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,400 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 608,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.21 on Friday. Columbia Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders purchased a total of 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

