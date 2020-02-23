California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,992 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $745.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

