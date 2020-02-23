California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,478 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of WillScot worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

