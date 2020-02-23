California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 63.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $45.04 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

