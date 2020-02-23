California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 51,400 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,895 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hanger worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanger by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 256,335 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 548.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 206,024 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hanger by 15.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hanger by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,667 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Hanger Inc has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

