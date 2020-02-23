California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of TPRE opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

