California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 213,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $227,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

