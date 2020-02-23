California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.11. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.