California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Universal Electronics worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 4,831.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

UEIC opened at $51.80 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $626.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,137 shares of company stock valued at $342,716. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

