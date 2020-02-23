California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.89% of Collectors Universe worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.06. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

