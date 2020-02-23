California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

