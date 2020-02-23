California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NYSE:USM opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

