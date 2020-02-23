California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Switch worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 25,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $399,846.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,224,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,024,074.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,039 shares of company stock worth $4,072,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.48. Switch Inc has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

