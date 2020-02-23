California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 591,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Shares of CHK opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

