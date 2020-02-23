California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2,067.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $666.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 16,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

