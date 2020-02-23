California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Aegion worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $704.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

