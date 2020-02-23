California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 42,048 Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,275,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $160,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,511,818.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776 over the last quarter.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.