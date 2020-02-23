California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Clarus by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

CLAR opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.