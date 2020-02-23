California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.50% of Vera Bradley worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

