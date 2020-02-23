California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

