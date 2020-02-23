California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.