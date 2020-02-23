California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $839.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.52. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

