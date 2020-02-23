California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

