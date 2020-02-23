California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,245 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

