California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $2.02 Million Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,275,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

