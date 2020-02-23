California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $4,357,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter valued at $1,887,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE LK opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

