California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

