California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODT shares. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

ODT stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

