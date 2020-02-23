Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,596 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 145.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

