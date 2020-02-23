Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 22,500 Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 2,177.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 491.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 121,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.