Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,703 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXP opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

